Young buck stuck between fence bars in Canada is freed with the Jaws of Life

"What's really amazing is how connected we all feel to that little deer's freedom.

A rescue video out of Banff, Alberta, is creating buzz for an unusual reason: the tool used to save a trapped deer. Instead of cutting a crash victim out of a vehicle, responders used the Jaws of Life to free a young buck wedged between metal fence bars.

The video turns a tense wildlife emergency into a satisfying release, showing how a quick, coordinated response can spare an animal from serious injury.

What happened?

After a caller in Banff reported a deer trapped in a fence and said Parks Canada had already been notified, Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue contacted the Banff Fire Department and later shared video of the rescue, as UPI reported.

In a video of the incident posted on Facebook, Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue stated that Banff firefighters ultimately worked with Parks Canada Reservation Service personnel, but only after Parks Canada approved the rescue effort.

The animal was a young buck lodged between the fence's vertical metal bars, leaving it unable to back out on its own.

The footage shows responders using a hydraulic spreader — identified as the "Jaws of Life" — to force the fence bars apart until the buck had enough room to squeeze through.

After several tense moments, the deer slips free, turning what could have become a deadly entanglement into a clean escape.

Why does it matter?

A panicked deer stuck in a fence can suffer cuts, broken limbs, heat stress, or exhaustion if it struggles for too long. It can also create a risky situation for bystanders who may want to help but do not have the training or equipment to do so safely.

In places like Banff, where animals and people frequently share space, coordinated responses from rescue groups, park officials, and fire crews can make the difference between a close call and a tragic outcome.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to praise the fire department for their efforts. One person wrote, "Thank you Banff fire department for going above and beyond your mandated duties."

While many praised the swift actions of the volunteers who freed the deer, one comment summed up the shared feelings surrounding the incident best: "What's really amazing is how connected we all feel to that little deer's freedom. We are closer to all the species on Earth than we recognize. Hope you all have a wonderful day And stay connected."

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