Ski resorts pursue out-of-the-box solutions like 'snow farming' to combat milder winters

While many may think of moisture farming as existing only in the world of Star Wars, "snow farming" is real and on its way to the Western United States.

What's happening?

NBC News reported on how diminishing snow supply is pushing ski resorts to pursue some out-of-the-box solutions.

To address snow droughts, some resorts are snowmaking when the conditions allow and then storing their harvests under insulated mats.

Soldier Hollow in Utah is especially keen to test out the system to ensure preparedness for hosting cross-country skiing at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

"It's contingency planning for a bad winter in 2034," Luke Bodensteiner, the resort's General Manager, told NBC.

Some European ski resorts already employ snow farming, but a historic snow drought is leading more U.S. resorts to give it a whirl. One of the big brands behind it, Finland-based Snow Secure, says that typically 80% of the snow survives storage through the summer.

One positive aspect of the practice is that it more efficiently uses energy and water while creating better quality snow in more favorable conditions, according to Snow Secure.

Why is the need for snow farming concerning?

The fact that ski areas are having to take such drastic measures shows just how damaging recent snow droughts have been. Snow droughts not only cause winter sport enthusiasts to miss out — they can also put financial strains on resorts and other local businesses.

Warmer winters are creating unpredictable conditions with more severe extreme weather. Snow farming might address parts of this issue, but it cannot entirely resolve inadequate snowpack.

It also doesn't affect the other concerning conditions it causes. Those include growing wildfire concerns and fears that there won't be sufficient water later in the season for agriculture and residential use.

What's being done about the snow drought?

For resorts, snow farming adds to the toolbox of options, along with snowmaking. Increasingly, they are looking for artificial means to prop up disappointing snowfall.

"Everybody in the industry is cognizant of the fact that winters are getting shorter and warmer," Bodensteiner said.

It is good news that Bogus Basin, a resort in Idaho, saw success with its pilot program last year. The snow survived some extreme heat in the summer and enabled the resort to open in November despite record heat.

"It's going to extend the viability of skiing, especially for some of the resorts that are going to be on the margin as we have warmer winters and we get less snow," Nate Shake, the resort's director of mountain operations, told NBC.

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