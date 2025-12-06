Ski resort struggles to keep lights on amid shifting trends: 'Gutted its revenue and left it buried in debt'

A popular Midwestern ski resort filed for bankruptcy in a bid to remain open.

What's happening?

Wisconsin's Whitecap Mountains Resort is in dire straits "after back-to-back winters with 'extremely low' snowfall gutted its revenue and left it buried in debt," Business Insider reported.

Located in Upson and owned and operated by Midwest Skiing Co., the 400-acre property touts 43 ski runs and has provided visitors with outdoor recreation opportunities for six and a half decades.

The 2023-24 winter, however, brought less than 30 inches of snow and only $197,378 in revenue. The resort took out a loan, but the 2024-25 season — with less than 60 inches of snow and $532,639 in revenue — didn't generate enough business to cover it, and lender Brighton Asset Management came calling. In response to a foreclosure ruling and sale set for Dec. 2, Whitecap Mountains filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with Brighton due $1.9 million.

In 2022-23, when there was 260 inches of snow, the resort made $1.4 million. "Whitecap Mountain annually receives some of the highest snowfall in the state making for excellent conditions and regular powder days," according to a court filing. "The Debtor has been dubbed by publications as the snowiest ski resort in Wisconsin."

Why is this important?

The ski industry is in peril because of rising global temperatures, and "Wisconsin winters are getting warmer and wetter," WXPR reported. Since 1950, average low temperatures have jumped 6-9 degrees Fahrenheit in Northern Wisconsin. Upson is about 15 miles from the Michigan border and Lake Superior.

"Those first freezes of fall are coming later, and then those last freezes of spring are coming earlier," Wisconsin State Climatology Office climate outreach specialist Amanda Latham told the public radio station. "That's squishing winter on both ends, and that trend is expected to continue."

The changing climate is also causing increasingly severe and frequent extreme weather events, including heavy rains and long, intense droughts. Hurricanes, as another example, are growing stronger. This stresses communities and governments and threatens livelihoods. Ski resorts are adapting by making snow, but it's not always possible to keep operations going.

What's being done about Whitecap Mountains Resort?

Attorney Nick Kerkman told Business Insider that the resort will remain open, and Midwest Skiing merged with Glebe Mountains to reduce costs. An approval hearing for the bankruptcy petition is set for Jan. 20, per WXPR.

"The debtor elected to file to preserve its business for the benefit of employees, customers, and all creditors," Kerkman said. "The debtor is already in communication with its largest secured creditor and hopes to file a consensual plan before the New Year."

