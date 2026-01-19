Residents sound alarm as unlikely phenomenon unfolds across US: 'It is harder for people'

"Can lead to less food on the table."

A lack of snow in ski areas isn't just bad news for skiers; it can also negatively impact the food stability of seasonal workers.

What's happening?

A mild winter has led ski resorts to delay openings for the season, while others have faced major damage, such as ski lift collapses, because of melting snow.

While skiing may be an exclusive activity for wealthy folks, quiet ski resorts have a direct impact on working-class Americans.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today found that many seasonal workers in ski towns have struggled to make ends meet and have had to rely on food banks this winter.

The lack of snow, along with the impact of the government shutdown on SNAP benefits, meant that the reliance on food assistance was 30% higher in November than in October.

"Lack of snow can lead to less food on the table, because people aren't getting their hours," Sue Fegelein, the executive director of local nonprofit LiftUp of Routt County, said. "Certain people rely on the snow for their profession."

Why is this mild winter so concerning?

Along with putting the incomes of seasonal workers at risk, warm winters pose issues for people around the globe.

Last year marked the United States' fourth-hottest year on record, according to Climate Central, highlighting a worrying trend of rising temperatures.

As temperatures climb, the planet is at greater risk of droughts, wildfires, heat waves, and other extreme weather. These events can put lives at risk and destroy infrastructure.

Though these weather events have been happening forever, the impact of human damage on the planet supercharges them, making life more dangerous for communities.

What's being done about rising temperatures in ski towns?

Thankfully, charities and food banks are stepping up to prevent people from going hungry. However, the root cause of seasonal workers ending up in poverty and food insecurity goes much deeper.

"What we are seeing in all the mountain communities is, as the cost of living increases, it is harder for people to get their paychecks to last to their next paycheck," Monica Buhlig, chief impact officer at Food Bank of the Rockies, said.

Some skiers are hoping that snowless ski resorts could develop further, making the profession more sustainable year-round.

If you can, speak with friends and family about the climate and make more sustainable lifestyle choices to help protect against rising temperatures. Campaigning or voting for systemic change can help make the world cleaner and safer for future generations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.