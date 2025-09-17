Melting glacier causes popular ski lift to completely collapse: 'The melting continues'

The future of the popular skiing area looks gloomy.

A once-popular ski area in Norway is melting away.

What's happening?

Folgefonna ski area used to be one of just six ski resorts that were only open in summer, but now its doors are shut for good.

According to Powder Magazine, dubbed The Skier's Magazine, the ski lift at the once buzzing Norwegian resort has collapsed. The glacier that welcomed elite skiers training out of season has been melting away.

After going bankrupt in November 2024, the ski resort gradually became less safe, with ice and snow melting and left unattended. A lake soon overtook the area, submerging part of the ski lift and causing it to collapse completely.

Luckily, no one was injured. In August, a local tour company decided to reroute its tours so they didn't cross underneath the lift in its dangerous condition.

The Folgefonna Glacier team commented, "The melting continues also this year with high speed!"

According to reports from NRK, this is the third time that the ski lift has collapsed since 2011. After being quoted at around $3.5 million to install a new lift, the future of the popular skiing area looks gloomy.

Why is ice melting in the Arctic so concerning?

Every decade, we lose an average of 12.2% sea ice, as per research by NASA. The World Wildlife Fund suggests that the Arctic might be entirely ice-free in the summer by 2040.

Arctic ice melting puts polar creatures in danger, as well as people who live near coastlines, as sea levels rise and flood risks increase.

This critical environmental issue also has a major impact on food security. Higher tides, unpredictable weather events, and increased heat waves can damage crops and disrupt food systems.

Though the ski lift collapse is partly due to a lack of maintenance after the resort went bankrupt, the melting glacier is just one part of a pattern of hotter summers and more extreme weather events.

What's being done about Arctic ice melting?

Though it looks as though skiing won't return to the Folgefonna resort, many organizations and individuals around the globe are fighting to slow the warming of the planet.

Large-scale changes made by governments, large organizations, and corporations are needed to ensure that our carbon emissions are at net zero. Balancing the amount of carbon emissions we create with the amount we remove from the environment is the key to protecting the planet.

We can also make small lifestyle changes to reduce our own carbon footprint, such as switching to renewable energy, opting for public transport over driving, cutting down on meat consumption, and reducing waste. These are all easy ways to lessen our own carbon emissions.

