Man hit with major fine after viral video exposes illegal dumping in backwaters: 'We wanted to send a strong message'

by Lindy Whitehouse
A singer in the Indian state of Kerala was fined 25,000 Indian rupees ($293) after a video shot by a tourist showed someone from their household disposing of waste in the backwaters of Kochi, a major port city. 

As reported by TV9 Network, the local council directly approached the singer, MG Sreekumar, with the video footage and issued a fine. The fine came after the video gained traction on social media, where it was posted with a tag to a local minister. 

The minister stated that action would be taken if a formal complaint was lodged with evidence. Upon receiving a formal complaint, authorities launched an investigation that confirmed waste had been illegally disposed of in the area. 

TV9 shared a statement from the president of the local council, who said: "Through this we wanted to send a strong message to the public over waste disposal. The moment we approached him, he admitted the mistake and paid the fine instantly."

Issuing fines to people who illegally dispose of waste is a positive step toward protecting the environment and public health. Taking action helps to dissuade people from committing offenses like these; when the culprit is in the public eye, it helps reinforce the idea that environmental harm is bad and promotes responsible waste management. 

Illegally disposing of waste is a public health risk because contaminants from the waste can leach into soil and waterways, contaminating public water supplies. For instance, heavy metals and nitrates entering water sources can increase cancer risks and harm various organ systems, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Knowing local rules and regulations and disposing of waste properly can help keep pollution out of soil, rivers, and oceans. This safeguards ecosystems and communities, creating a healthier, cleaner planet for all.

