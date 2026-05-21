Tens of thousands evacuated as California brush fire races toward homes, moving dangerously fast

Residents described chaotic scenes as neighbors hosed down trees, rooftop sprinklers ran, and horses were rushed to safety.

A fast-moving brush fire in Simi Valley, California, forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate on Monday after flames tore through dry vegetation and pushed toward homes in windy conditions.

What's happening?

The Sandy fire started near Sandy Avenue in Ventura County shortly before 11 a.m. on May 18 and quickly exploded in size, growing to more than 1,300 acres within hours.

According to The Mercury News and KTLA, officials said by late morning that the blaze was moving "dangerously fast" after it tore through more than 100 acres in its first hour, eventually reaching 1,700 acres and leading to the evacuation of nearly 44,000 residents by Tuesday night.

Fueled by dry heat and gusty Santa Ana winds, the fire threatened neighborhoods in southern Simi Valley, including the Bridle Path equestrian community.

More than 500 firefighters responded with at least three air tankers and six helicopters as crews worked to keep flames away from thousands of homes, The Mercury News reported.

At least one home was seriously damaged, and changing fire behavior prompted evacuation orders to widen into Bell Canyon later in the day. Evacuation warnings later spread into parts of West Hills and Calabasas.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Local schools were also impacted. Students from Crestview Elementary and Mountain View Elementary were first told to shelter in place due to air quality concerns before later being taken to Simi Valley High School. The district canceled classes the following day out of caution.

Residents described chaotic scenes as neighbors hosed down trees, rooftop sprinklers ran, and horses were rushed to safety.

"We've had several fires in the neighborhood, but it hasn't come quite this close to us before," Jennifer de le Torre said.

"It was really scary, I've never been engulfed in embers like that," another resident told Fox11.

Why does this fire matter?

Wildfires like this one underscore how quickly extreme weather conditions can turn into life-threatening emergencies.

Strong winds, dry landscapes, smoke, and flying embers can force families to leave with little warning, put children and older adults at risk from unhealthy air, and threaten pets, livestock, and homes all at once.

These disasters also carry major economic consequences. Evacuations disrupt work and school, damage property, strain emergency services, and leave communities waiting to learn whether they can safely return.

In areas with many horse owners and rural properties, the challenges can become even more complicated, as residents may need to move animals as well as people.

What's being done?

Fire crews continued aggressive air and ground operations throughout the day, and officials requested additional strike teams as conditions evolved.

By midafternoon, firefighters said that cooler ocean air replacing warmer inland winds helped slow the fire's movement into Bridle Path.

According to The Mercury News, a temporary center for evacuees opened at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, where disaster workers provided water, snacks, and support for evacuees and their pets.

For people in the area, the most important steps are to follow evacuation orders immediately, monitor updates from local officials and Cal Fire, and have transportation plans ready for family members and animals.

As one homeowner and equestrian in the area put it, "The time to train your horse to load in the trailer is not when there's a fire."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.