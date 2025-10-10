Forager urges people to eat from plants that can be found in backyards across US: 'These are delicious'

A forager's viral video is turning an environmental nuisance into a backyard treat. In a recent YouTube Short, creator Feral Foraging (@feralforaging) introduced viewers to the silverthorn (also called silverberry), an invasive shrub native to Guatemala that pops up in yards and woodlines across the U.S. and beyond. While the plant is notorious for spreading aggressively, it produces bright red berries that, when fully ripe, are surprisingly sweet and packed with nutrients.

In the video, the YouTuber explains how to identify the shrub's silvery leaves and glittery-skinned berries, encouraging viewers to harvest the fruit instead of letting it go to waste. Commenters quickly chimed in with their own memories and discoveries. "I found these in my backyard and had the hardest time figuring out what they were, thank you!" one user wrote. Another shared, "We had them when I was in Vietnam. I used to rub the ripe fruit on my clothes to get the silver glitter off before eating." Others noted the berries can taste like blueberries when fully red and lose their astringency after a freeze.

Silverthorn might be tasty, but it's also invasive — meaning it spreads fast, crowds out native plants, and disrupts local ecosystems. Foragers like Feral Foraging see eating the berries as a way to help control their growth while enjoying a free, nutritious snack. Efforts like these can help slow the spread of invasive species and provide native plants and pollinators with the space they need to recover, ultimately supporting a healthier environment for both wildlife and people.

The video's comment section is full of enthusiasm and curiosity. "These are delicious," one viewer declared, while another added, "Saw this video several weeks back…to my surprise that day on a walk we found some—super delicious!" Some even shared recipe ideas, from jellies to jams and compost boosters.

By turning a troublesome shrub into a tasty opportunity, everyday foragers are proving that small, local actions — like picking a handful of berries — can play a surprising role in restoring ecological balance and creating a cleaner, greener future.

