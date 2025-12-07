Specially trained dogs make stunning discovery in US nature area: 'Just exploded'

It gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "man's best friend."

Scientists have made an exciting breakthrough for one of North America's rarest mammals.

After detection dogs located 85 scat samples in California's Lassen region, researchers found promising evidence that the critically endangered Sierra Nevada red fox is still holding on.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, estimates suggest that only 18 to 39 foxes remain in the wild — so every confirmed detection is significant.

Detection dogs have long been known for locating explosives and missing persons, but they are increasingly helping researchers pinpoint biological markers, such as scat and scent trails, that humans often can't find.

This humane approach allows scientists to map the presence of elusive species without disturbing them, giving endangered animals a better chance at recovery.

As Pete Coppolillo, the executive director for Working Dogs for Conservation, put it, "Our field in the last 15 years has just exploded."

The red fox plays an important ecological role: as a predator of rodents and small mammals, it helps to regulate prey populations and support the health of surrounding plant communities.

The Center for Biological Diversity has expressed concern about the fox's vulnerability to inbreeding, hybridization, and other pressures associated with extremely small populations, as the loss of this species could trigger cascading ecosystem effects.

Genetic testing of the scat is now underway at UC Davis. The testing could confirm new individual foxes and provide land managers with crucial insights into how to strengthen recovery plans.

Detection dogs also protect communities by identifying invasive species early, preventing economic and environmental damage.

Working Dogs for Conservation has already trained teams to detect invasive species such as Scotch broom in New York, knapweed in Montana, salt cedar and perennial pepperweed in Wyoming, yellow thistle in Colorado, and even destructive quagga and zebra mussels on boats.

Overall, this particular breakthrough provides hope for future dog detection missions and gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "man's best friend."

