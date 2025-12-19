Video of driver struggling to navigate iconic national park infuriates social media users: 'They should be fined'

A video of a driver struggling to make their way through the iconic Shrine Drive Thru Tree in California has drawn ire online.

TikToker Kbeautymom75 (@kbeautymom75) shared a video of a driver who had managed to get stuck while driving along the Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt County.

The video shows the driver trying to maneuver their massive SUV through the tree, a naturally split sequoia that has a small road through it. The Shrine Tree is an iconic tourist attraction, but not one that every vehicle is small enough to make it through.

You can hear the crack of wood as the driver attempts to maneuver their way through the tree, having misjudged their placement on the road in relation to the tree on either side. After about 10 seconds of maneuvering, the driver makes it through, but not before damaging the roughly 3,000-year-old tree via their hubris.

This video is emblematic of a recurring issue in national parks across the country, namely a lack of respect for the beauty of the scenery around them. From graffiti at Rocky Mountain National Park to YouTubers defacing the Grand Canyon, there are more and more examples of people treating these landmarks with far less respect than they deserve.

It also illustrates an issue with the rate at which American cars have grown in size; while the SUV is large, it's hardly the largest model on the road, and it can barely fit through the massive tree. Smaller, more fuel-efficient cars would have a much easier time traversing the narrow pass.





Commenters were quick to pile on the driver.

"They should be fined tbh," one said.

Another TikTok user wrote: "I'm boiling over angry right now. The sequoias are my second home, and this hurts."

"They should be liable for any damage done to that tree," a third added.

