Former students face prison time after 'utterly barbaric' video is discovered: 'Hard to comprehend'

"The sound of laughter can be heard in those videos."

Two former students from Plumpton College in England are facing possible prison time after a horrifying act of animal cruelty involving sheep was uncovered in East Sussex.

According to a report by the Sussex Express, Leighton Ashby and Oakley Hollands were recorded carrying out what a judge called a "sadistic and utterly barbaric" attack at Ditchling Beacon on November 6, 2023.

The two students beat a sheep, slammed its head against a fence, and then inserted fireworks into its body. The assault, which lasted 30 minutes, was filmed and shared with disturbing laughter heard in the footage.

"Videos were taken and shared," Kelly told Sussex Express. "The sound of laughter can be heard in those videos, which is mind-boggling and suggests there was some sort of glorification of what was being done."

The awful scene was discovered when two other students were invited to check it out. They were told that they were looking at a "dead badger."

After they arrived and witnessed the attack, they reported it to local police. Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates' Court condemned the act, describing it as "hard to comprehend" and "utterly barbaric."

Even more disturbing, investigators found videos of other animals being abused on Ashby's phone, including footage of additional sheep attacks, while Hollands' phone contained a photo of a dismembered fox. Prosecutors said this suggested a pattern of repeated cruelty toward both livestock and wildlife.

The defense team for the two former students has requested psychiatric evaluations, while the prosecution has asked for the case to be referred to the Crown Court, where longer sentences can be imposed.

This shocking case underscores broader dangers to wildlife and ecosystem health. It goes without saying, but animal abuse of any kind creates needless suffering for innocent creatures.

It also risks creating unsafe environments for other animals and even humans, as traumatized wildlife could be unpredictable and may later be euthanized to prevent harm.

