Stunning video shows beachgoer's close call with approaching shark: 'He literally saved her life'

A day at the beach nearly turned terrifying for one couple when a shark was spotted just feet away from the shore. Luckily, a lifeguard's quick action kept things from turning into a disaster.

What happened?

A TikTok video posted by Lauren Roth (@lollie214) captured the moment she was wading into the ocean and a lifeguard warned her of an approaching shark. The clip soon revealed the shark gliding through the surf — right near where Lauren had been standing. "Shark in the water a few months ago," she stated. "We do go back in, but I really do feel like Animal Planet sometimes here."

Commenters were stunned by the close call, with one saying, "He literally saved her life!" Another wrote, "I would've been traumatized for life." The encounter is a reminder that even calm coastal waters are grounds for dangerous encounters — especially as marine life adapts to the changing climate and altered habitats.

Why are human-shark encounters concerning?

Experts say these events are becoming more common as sharks venture closer to populated beaches. Rising ocean temperatures and overfishing have disrupted marine food webs, pushing the predators to search for prey in unfamiliar areas. Habitat loss and booming coastal tourism add to the risk by concentrating both humans and wildlife in the same shrinking spaces.

This isn't the first time a beachgoer has had a shark encounter — from bites in Australia to a chomp on an angler in the Bahamas. However, the concern is just how close sharks are getting to humans, which is something that's developed over time with the destruction of their habitats and wider effects on marine ecosystems that stem from people's actions, making it harder for sharks to survive in the places they once thrived.

How can we better coexist with marine life?

Communities around the world are turning to conservation and education to prevent encounters. Programs that restore fish stocks and coral reefs help keep predators fed and balanced in their natural habitats. In places such as Florida and Australia, drone monitoring and shark-tracking tools are raising awareness about sharks and sounding the alarm before they get too close to swimmers.

Protecting oceans also protects people in the long run. By keeping ecosystems balanced, we all benefit — and by protecting natural habitats, we're less likely to have dangerous run-ins with apex predators.

