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Officials tell public to stay out of Hanalei Bay after 6- to 7-foot shark sighting

The advisory remains in effect until lifeguards give the all-clear.

by Cam Deal
People walk and swim at a beach surrounded by tropical foliage and mountains.

Photo Credit: iStock

A shark sighting at Hanalei Bay in Hawaiʻi has prompted safety officials on Kauaʻi to urge people to stay out of the water for now.

The precaution follows the sighting of a 6- to 7-foot shark Sunday afternoon.

What happened?

Officials with the Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau said a shark was seen near the Pavilion Tower at Hanalei Bay at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported.

Officials quickly issued a warning to the public. Signs were posted around the area, and the bay remains under observation as lifeguards continue to monitor conditions. Hanalei Bay is a popular destination for swimming, surfing, paddling, and sightseeing.

No injuries have been reported.

Why does it matter?

The warning is meant to reduce the risk of an encounter while officials determine whether the shark has moved on.

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Sharks are a natural part of Hawaiʻi's marine ecosystem, and sightings do not automatically signal unusual aggression. In many cases, the animals are simply moving through their habitat while humans share the same space.

Busy coastlines, heavy recreational use, fishing activity, and food waste near shore can increase the chances of people and marine wildlife crossing paths. These encounters can reflect both how often people enter shark habitats and how close sharks come to shore.

What's being done?

Officials have posted warning signs, alerted the public, and kept lifeguards on watch. The advisory remains in effect until lifeguards give the all-clear. Temporary closures are intended to prevent injuries.

If no additional sightings are reported, per Hawaii News Now, lifeguards are expected to reassess the area. Residents or visitors seeking updates can reach out to the Ocean Safety Bureau or speak with a county lifeguard.

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