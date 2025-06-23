  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning after observing sharks behaving strangely off coast: 'Hugely critical for understanding'

Sharks have been the guardians of the ocean for about 450 million years.

by Michael Muir
Sharks have been the guardians of the ocean for about 450 million years.

Researchers are sounding the alarm as sharks are becoming an increasingly common sight on the shorelines. 

What's happening?

As ABC News 4 reported, Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that helps track shark movements in the Atlantic, has observed that sharks are increasingly straying outside their natural ranges. 

"I think focusing research on the ocean impacts is hugely critical for understanding how this is going to have an impact on all of us," Harley Newton, the chief scientist and veterinarian for the organization, said.

Sharks are not particularly dangerous to humans, with attacks being rare, but the unexpected movement of sharks could have a profound impact on the overall health of the ocean's ecosystems. 

As Newton said, "They're not something to be feared, but they're actually critical to ocean health."

Researchers believe rising ocean temperatures caused by human activity are pushing sharks to seek cooler waters, driving them from their native areas.

Why are sharks so important?

Sharks have been the guardians of the ocean for about 450 million years and have survived multiple extinction events, per the Natural History Museum. Because of their adaptability and resilience, they play a massively important role in ecosystems and our food supply. 

As opportunistic hunters and scavengers, they are nature's underwater cleanup crew. They pick off the weak and sickly, which keeps prey populations healthy, and they transport nutrients that bottom-dwelling species depend on. 

More importantly, they protect critical carbon sequestrators, such as coral reefs and seagrass, by hunting the creatures that feed on them. As the World Wildlife Fund notes, seagrass absorbs and stores carbon at a rate 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Sharks prevent species such as manatees and turtles from overgrazing by keeping their populations in check. 

Even when they die, they continue to protect the planet by sinking to the ocean floor and taking all that carbon with them, per the International Fund for Animal Welfare. 

What can be done about shark migrations?

The research conducted by Ocearch is an integral part of the process, as gaining a deeper understanding of the problem's scope is the first step in forming effective conservation strategies. Staying informed about critical climate issues is our collective responsibility, as is engaging in productive conversations with loved ones. 

Additionally, you can take numerous other small, helpful steps to protect our oceans, such as reducing plastic use and turning to clean energy infrastructure

