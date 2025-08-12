Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture 'adorable' surprise: 'It definitely made our day'

"We were sifting through thousands of motion sensor camera images when we came across that gem."

An exceptionally cute Australian animal is making a comeback thanks to concerted protection efforts, according to the Miami Herald.

Trail cameras managed by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy captured footage of a mother Shark Bay bandicoot with two young in tow.

The rare animals were introduced to the Pilliga State Conservation Area in New South Wales two years ago. The 14,000-acre habitat is the first place in northwest New South Wales for over 150 years that the Shark Bay bandicoot has been able to call home.

"It definitely made our day seeing the photo of the three young bandicoots scurrying to keep up with their mum," field ecologist Maisie Duffin said. "We were sifting through thousands of motion sensor camera images when we came across that gem."

The proof of offspring is great news for the health of the species, as previous relocation efforts haven't gone well. Predators such as cats and foxes introduced to Australia initially destroyed mainland populations. As a result, repopulation has required areas with strict predator management, and even then, it can be hard to keep wily species away from prey.

This serves as yet another example of the harm invasive species can cause natives. Cats were originally introduced to Australia for pest control in the 1860s, but once free in the wild, they spread like crazy. Feral cats have since incurred $11 billion in costs to Australia, resulting in the deployment of dogs to combat the issue. Neighboring New Zealand faces similar challenges and has licensed the hunting of feral cats.

The Australian Wildlife Conservancy has been optimistic about the future of the adorable bandicoot.

"Having been involved in the initial reintroduction of Shark Bay bandicoot to the Pilliga, it is exciting to see them now breeding — a promising sign that they are well on their way to establishing a viable, self-sustaining population," David Kelly, manager of the Threatened Species unit at the National Parks & Wildlife Service, said.

