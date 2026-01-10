Surfer forced to drive self to hospital after shark attack off US coast: 'I'm praying for the guy'

"It is important to remain aware of the potential dangers."

While unprovoked shark attacks are rare in California, a surfer was attacked near a popular beach in early December, putting locals on high alert.

What happened?

As the Los Angeles Times reported, officials said a white shark attacked the man while he was paddling out to surf early one morning. About 300 yards from shore, he felt a sharp bite on his hand and instantly realized what had happened.

Medics from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Marine Unit treated the wound, which wasn't deemed life-threatening. The surfer then drove himself to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"I'm really glad I didn't paddle out," surfer Alex Valentin told the San Francisco Standard. "I'm praying for the guy, hoping it was just a nibble and he's back in the water soon."

Officials haven't conclusively determined which shark species bit the man, but their best guess is a white shark since the area north of San Francisco is a hotbed of shark activity. It's especially active in winter, when the marine animals feed before migrating to warmer waters.

However, Southern California has experienced warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures this year due to a prolonged marine heatwave, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which could explain why more sharks have been spotted.

"While our waterways are beautiful, it is important to remain aware of the potential dangers they can present," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Why is the shark attack concerning?

Shark attacks may prompt surfers and locals to avoid the site of an incident for several weeks, although the perceived danger often exceeds the actual risk. The recent attack in Sonoma County can likely be explained by the feeding activity of juvenile white sharks off the coast. The shark probably mistook the man's hand for a fish and swam away once it realized.

Additionally, shark attacks remain rare in California, with approximately six incidents recorded each year, as reported by the LA Times. This year, there has been only one more shark encounter than average, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife data.

However, the warming planet is making certain coastal areas, like those in California, more attractive to sharks for longer periods, as the animals can nurse and find abundant food.

According to a 2021 study published in Scientific Reports, the 2014-16 North Pacific marine heatwave prompted a "dramatic increase in white sharks" in the Monterey Bay area. The majority were juvenile sharks that feed on small fish before hunting larger prey such as sea lions and seals.

With seal and sea lion populations rebounding in SoCal due to conservation efforts, it's an ideal environment for white sharks to thrive, per Business Insider.

What can people do to stay safe?

California State University Long Beach's Shark Lab recommended several preventative measures to greatly reduce the likelihood of shark attacks.

Experts recommend reading any signs posted by lifeguards, such as a recent shark encounter in the area that would close the beach. Also, always swim with others since there's safety in numbers, and avoid swimming at dusk or dawn when sharks feed. The best course of action is to provide the animals with ample space and avoid areas with high activity.

