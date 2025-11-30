Man seriously injured in shark attack while snorkeling: 'I was scared'

A Florida man's snorkeling trip at Boca Chita Key turned into a fight for survival. Yosvani Echevarria was in the water with friends when a shark lunged, biting him repeatedly.

What's happening?

"I was diving in the water and snorkeling, and a shark lunged at me, at my hands," Echevarria told CBS News Miami. The shark bit him seven or eight times, a terrifying ordeal that required 27 stitches. "I was scared; I was in a lot of pain and bleeding," he recalled. Thankfully, the Hialeah resident and his friends were close to the shore and able to call for help.

Why is this encounter concerning?

This wasn't just a case of bad luck. It's easy to see this as a frightening, isolated event, but it's part of a much larger, concerning trend. According to the BBC, human-wildlife conflicts are increasing. Sprawling human populations, booming tourism, and resource shortages, driven by our planet's overheating, are pushing animals into new areas.

This applies directly to sharks. NOAA Fisheries reported that warming oceans are impacting the prey and habitats of migratory sharks. As their food sources move, these predators must follow, shifting their distributions right into our vacation spots. The result? More encounters. One report noted a rise in shark attacks in Australia, partially linked to warming waters.

Other incidents are tragic misunderstandings, like an Australian tour guide attacked by a shark that was likely targeting a seal. Sometimes, it's plain risky behavior, as seen in a viral video from Everglades National Park, where a man was ripped out of a boat after carelessly dipping his hand in the water.

What's being done about this issue?

Look. It's simple. To protect our communities, we have to protect these natural ecosystems. On a large scale, NOAA Fisheries is actively working to address the challenge. The agency is conducting climate vulnerability assessments to understand which species are most vulnerable. They are also developing the Climate, Ecosystem, and Fisheries Initiative, which will build ocean models and provide climate-relevant information to decision-makers to enhance species' adaptation.

Experts can't stress enough that peaceful coexistence is possible only with more human awareness. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggested staying at least 100 yards away from any predator. For beachgoers, the advice is more specific: Experts recommend avoiding murky waters and staying out of the water during sunrise or sunset, when predators are most active.

For Echevarria, the incident is a life-changing warning. "I love to be out there, but now this will take a long time for me to get back in the water," he told CBS News Miami. "My advice to people is that if they are going to get in the water, they need to be more careful."

