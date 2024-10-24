  • Outdoors Outdoors

Millions of people across the West endure dangerous, history-making heat wave: 'This will become much more common'

by Juliana Marino
More frequent and intense heat waves have become more common because of the continued use of dirty energy.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Western United States has been experiencing dangerously hot temperatures throughout the month of October, per CNN. Millions of Americans have endured heat wave temperatures this fall that would be considered hot during summertime. 

What's happening?

From the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains, 125 places have broken or tied heat records for the month of October. 

California has been the epicenter of this fall heat wave, with Palm Springs, California, hitting 117 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was not only a record for the city but also tied the all-time highest October temperature for the entire country.

"Climate change is causing the length of the heat season to increase and is making fall heat waves like this more frequent," climate scientist Kristina Dahl of the Union of Concerned Scientists told CNN. "If we continue to warm the planet by burning fossil fuels, late-season heat waves like this will become much more common."

Some regions have experienced fall temperatures that were even warmer than summer averages. For example, San José's hottest temperature this summer was 102 degrees, but this October, the city reached 106.

Major cities that have experienced dangerously high temperatures include Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver. 

Why are rising temperatures important?

For vulnerable populations especially, the fall heat waves pose a serious health risk. According to CNN, more than 30 million people in the West were still under heat alerts Oct. 3. Exposure to severely hot temperatures can cause health complications, such as dehydration, acute cerebrovascular accidents, and blood clots, per the World Health Organization.

More frequent and intense heat waves have become more common because of the continued use of dirty energy. As harmful pollutants enter the atmosphere, global temperatures rise, resulting in hotter, more severe weather events. Drier, hotter temperatures also have major consequences for the environment, as droughts and wildfires are more likely to occur. 

What's being done about recurring heat waves?

Scientists and climate activists are warning cities about the health risks associated with rising temperatures. As researchers continue to underscore the connection between rising global temperatures and dirty energy, activists hope policymakers will hold big oil and gas companies accountable for their role in the climate crisis.

