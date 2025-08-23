Los Angeles launches sweeping plan to fix major hazard before 2028 Olympic Games: 'It's about people'

Los Angeles is getting a major boost in the fight against its most dangerous climate hazard — extreme heat — thanks to a sweeping new plan to expand shade across the city.

The ShadeLA coalition, led by USC Dornsife Public Exchange alongside UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, city and county agencies, LA Metro, and community organizations, will focus on adding and protecting tree canopy and building shade in neighborhoods where it's needed most.



The effort is timed to safeguard residents and visitors during upcoming global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, its benefits are designed to last for decades.

Extreme heat already sends an estimated 1,500 people to emergency rooms on "heat days" in L.A. County, with those numbers expected to climb as climate change intensifies. Vulnerable communities, often with less tree cover, face the greatest risks. That's why ShadeLA will use data and research — including a new National Shade Map — to pinpoint "shade deserts" and guide investments.

"ShadeLA is about more than trees and structures — it's about people," said Monica Dean, climate and sustainability practice director at USC Dornsife Public Exchange. "This campaign addresses heat not just as an environmental issue, but as a public health, infrastructure and community challenge."



The benefits of shade go far beyond comfort: shaded areas can feel between 35 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than those in direct sunlight, making it one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to protect public health.

Los Angeles County currently has just 21% shade coverage at midday, below the national average of 27%. By expanding shade coverage and maintaining existing resources, the initiative hopes to reduce heat illness, improve livability, and build resilience for the future.



"As we prepare to welcome the world, this initiative will leave a lasting legacy for Angelenos for years to come," said L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Becky Dale, vice president of sustainability for LA28, noted that the benefits will last well beyond the Games. "ShadeLA supports not only keeping spectators cool during the Games, but also leaving a legacy of a cooler, greener Los Angeles for all Angelenos."

ShadeLA's launch follows similar community-focused health and environmental efforts — from urban tree planting in Phoenix to cooling centers in Miami — showing how targeted, local solutions can make cities safer and more livable as temperatures rise.



With ShadeLA taking root, Los Angeles is proving that fighting extreme heat doesn't have to be complicated — it can start with something as simple as standing in the shade.

