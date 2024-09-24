Standoff between city and environment agencies leaves troubling issue unsolved for over a year: 'Appalling and disturbing'

It's unfair that residents are left to deal with this mess, literally and financially.

Imagine coming home to find your basement flooded with sewage. For thousands of Baltimore residents, this nightmare is becoming all too real, according to Inside Climate News.

What's happening?

Baltimore residents are facing sewage backups in their homes. The city's outdated sewer system can't handle increased rainfall, leaving thousands dealing with dirty water flowing into their basements and bathrooms.

A cleanup program meant to help has been stalled for over a year due to disagreements between city officials and environmental agencies.

Why is Baltimore's sewage problem concerning?

Raw sewage contains bacteria and viruses that make people sick, especially kids and those with weaker immune systems. Extreme weather events are worsening, with more frequent heavy rains overwhelming the city's waste pipes.

Jennifer Kunze, Maryland organizing director of Clean Water Action, calls the city's reluctance to expand the cleanup program "appalling and disturbing."

She adds, "We've heard from people who have had sewer backups just within the past couple of months and have been forced to clean them up unsafely because the city is refusing to provide that help, even when it's city infrastructure that caused it in the first place."

It's unfair that residents are left to deal with this mess, literally and financially.

What's being done about Baltimore's sewage problem?

There's hope on the horizon. The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing the city to expand its cleanup program to cover more types of backups, including those caused by clogged and cracked pipes. This could help thousands more residents get the support they need.

While the city and environmental agencies negotiate, you can protect your home and health.

Prevent sewage from flowing back into your house during heavy rains by installing a backwater valve. It's an upfront cost that can save you thousands in potential cleanup fees.

Be mindful of what you flush. Only toilet paper belongs in the toilet. Don't flush wipes, even if they claim to be "flushable." This prevents clogs in your pipes and the city's system.

Consider a rain barrel to collect water from your roof. This reduces the amount of stormwater entering the sewer system during heavy rains, which can help prevent overflows and lower utility bills.

Support local initiatives pushing for green infrastructure like rain gardens and permeable pavement. These nature-based solutions help absorb excess water before it overwhelms the sewers.

