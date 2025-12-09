Crowd outraged over mother's 'irresponsible' decision with young children at national park: 'Why on earth [would she] do this?!'

"Hope she gets ejected from the park."

Even if there are no words printed on them, safety rails are one of the clearest warning signs on trails.

Unfortunately, some people decide to ignore them.

The latest proof of that comes in a video posted online by the Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks). The clip shows a woman bringing a child well past the rails at Moro Rock, a popular trail at Sequoia National Park in California.

As the woman brings her child farther past the rails, onto bumpy terrain with nothing to protect them from falling, one person can be heard whispering, "Stupid, so stupid." Another person says they can't watch as the woman keeps walking — and as a crowd of onlookers looks on from several feet away, safely behind the guard rail.

"Why on earth [would she] do this?!?" one commenter wrote. "What does she think the guard rails are for?!?"

"That's irresponsible and she should be forced into safe parenting classes!" another said.

The National Park Service offers many tips on how to stay safe within parks. Not surprisingly, one of their tips to avoid slipping or falling is to "stay on the safe side of barriers and safety railings."

That's especially true at Moro Rock, a granite dome that rises thousands of feet above Sequoia National Park. Needless to say, any slip or fall there could be fatal.

Despite that risk, this woman seems to show no worry in bringing her child past the guardrails and onto more dangerous terrain. She's not alone in taking that type of unnecessary risk, as evidenced by the popularity of social media accounts highlighting the actions of "tourons" — a blend of tourist and moron.

These accounts have shown clips of tourists climbing over safety railings and getting close to rushing waters at Niagara Falls, traversing a cliffside at Yellowstone, and ignoring all rails near a powerful waterfall at Yosemite.

Fortunately, none of these tourists appeared to suffer serious injuries. But that didn't stop commenters from hoping they would face other consequences to prevent something worse from happening.

"Hope she gets ejected from the park, all National parks," one commenter wrote. "This is so DUMB."

