Tourist gets instant karma after trying to take a selfie near wildlife: 'Serves him right'

"He should've been more familiar with what was around him."

Anyone thinking about attempting a selfie with a wild animal might want to take heed of a shocking video.

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account demonstrated just how wrong these interactions can go.

The slo-mo clip showed a shirtless man taking a selfie with a deer just a few feet away. The deer clearly wanted no part of it, and it had some seriously sharp antlers to express that feeling with.

As the man set up the shot and smiled, the deer readied to gore him with an explosive, sudden charge. The collision sent the man's cellphone flying out of his hand.

The video ended before we saw the full aftermath, but it's fair to say the man probably got some memorable bumps and bruises on his back and arms in the exchange.

There's a reason many nature reserves and protected areas have rules against interacting with wildlife. Typically, the directive is to stay at least 50 yards away and to never turn your back on the animals.

Regardless of their apparent cuteness or what you might see in Disney movies, wild animals are unpredictable, and startling them might provoke a defensive response.

While you might expect that behavior from bears, animals with milder reputations, such as deer, goats, and bison, often don't appreciate overstepping by humans.

It's truly best for everyone involved if visitors let the wild animals be wild. Remember, cameras have zoom functions for a reason. Not only is that safer for tourists, but it's also safer for the animals, which could face euthanasia if they attack humans frequently. The loss of any animal from an ecosystem can have serious negative impacts.

Commenters on Instagram were on the deer's side and hoped the video would serve as a lesson for tourists everywhere.

"Serves him right!" a viewer assessed.

"He's darn lucky he didn't get gored," another said.

"Well, I guess he should've been more familiar with what was around him," added a third.

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