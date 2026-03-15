National park visitor sparks backlash after getting dangerously close to wild animals: 'Fine them, ban them'

Visiting national parks can be an excellent way to get outside, explore natural wonders, and spend time away from the digital world. Troubles can arise, however, when tourists ignore safety warnings.

One woman recently sparked backlash after a fellow tourist shared a close encounter with a couple of grazing mountain goats.

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page shared the video of the concerning behavior originally published by Noah Westbrook (@noahs_ark5).

In the short video, a woman crouches just a few feet from a pair of wild mountain goats.

Park officials recommend staying at least 50 yards away from wildlife at all times. While larger animals, such as bears and moose, may seem more obviously dangerous, it is important to give all wildlife their proper space to avoid potentially harmful encounters.

While the grazing mountain goats in this example may seem docile and unbothered, things can quickly turn south if an animal feels threatened. They can become aggressive or defensive in the presence of an oblivious tourist, especially next to a bustling roadway.

Ignoring safety regulations in these scenarios puts not only the surrounding humans at risk, but also the wildlife. Authorities may be forced to relocate or even euthanize the animal in cases of aggression, whether or not the animal was provoked.

Sadly, this type of negligence is not uncommon. Occurrences such as tourists bypassing life-saving barriers and encroaching on animals minding their own business are extremely common and have been documented online.

Despite the frustration that these viral videos evoke, they can help spread awareness for wildlife safety to protect both animals and humans.

Commenters on the video were quick to address the tourist's misconduct.

"Fine them, ban them. Follow the rules of pay up and get out!" said one user.



"What can possibly go wrong?" joked another.

One comment pointed out a painful truth. "She's acting like she's at the petting zoo," they said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.