Farmers scramble after pantry staple crop becomes nearly impossible to grow: 'We lost ... trees totally to drought, completely dead'

"We had two years of drought here in a row, and that followed that horrible freeze."

A pair of second-generation pecan farmers worry that their future is grim after weather events fueled by the changing climate have led to a year of total crop failure at their orchard in Texas.

What's happening?

Texas news station KXXV spoke with Gail and Mark Blanpied, who own Rascoe Pecans.

"Those pecans, I don't know what it was about my dad planting, but they are the best pecans I've ever tasted," Gail said.

The orchard has been a local fixture for decades, selling pecans online and at farmers' markets. And until recently, it's been a breeze.

"It's great for pecans. It's super sandy, loamy, wonderful soil," Gail told KXXV.

But now, severe storms have led to major loss and total crop failure.

"We had two years of drought here in a row, and that followed that horrible freeze," Gail said. "We lost about 50 trees totally to drought, completely dead, and then another 80 are super stressed. It is sad, and a lot of people love the pecans, so it's hard."

Why is weather's impact on agriculture so concerning?

While the Rascoe Pecan crop may seem like a small example, similar issues have been playing out with staple crops around the world. For example, crops of potatoes, coffee, cucumbers, vanilla, and cocoa everywhere from Pennsylvania to China to Mexico have all been impacted by precipitation and temperatures outside of their growing range.

These shortages drive food prices up for consumers, whether they're buying the produce directly or shopping for items made with these increasingly expensive ingredients. And officials worry that without major changes, the issue will get worse.

Gas pollution, the direct result of human activity like transport and manufacturing, has been warming the planet's atmosphere at unnatural rates for decades, contributing to extreme weather events like heat waves, severe storms, and droughts.

What's being done to protect our food supply?

Scientists are racing to engineer hardier plants, such as drought-resistant lettuce or wheat, that they hope can help stem the tide of food shortages.

For their part, many farmers have been returning to lower-impact growing methods, such as using natural fertilizers instead of chemicals. These have the dual benefits of minimizing pollution while keeping costs low.

Every effort made to scale back pollution, whether on a governmental or a personal level, can help build a future where extreme weather doesn't threaten crops. These efforts could include anything from taking the bus instead of driving to buying fewer fast fashion items to upgrading to a heat pump in your home.

