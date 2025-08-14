Rescue team issues urgent warning after treating seagull with alarming injury: 'It missed his trachea by just a couple millimetres'

Members of the Canadian nonprofit Wildlife Rescue Association recently treated a glaucous-winged seagull in White Rock, British Columbia, after it swallowed a six-inch skewer discarded near the pier.

In alignment with the Wildlife Rescue Association's mission to "continually improve the welfare of urban wildlife by preventing harm and protecting wild animals in their natural environment," volunteer Emma Robson kept close watch on the injured seagull and eventually helped remove the skewer.

It took several days for the rescue team to capture the seagull, according to CTV News, but eventually the skewer removal process proved relatively simple, especially since it had fortunately missed the bird's trachea altogether.

Wildlife Rescue members eventually dressed the wound and offered the seagull the needed medication before releasing it back into the wild.

"It missed his trachea by just a couple millimetres," Robson detailed. "He's a very lucky bird, and the removal process was actually quite easy."

The seagull in question likely ingested the skewer while scavenging in the garbage, and the rescue team is continuing to urge White Rock Pier visitors to behave more responsibly with their trash. Making sure unsafe objects like skewers and plastic bags are in covered bins rather than out in the open can go a long way in preserving the safety of local animals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

To protect the wildlife in your area, you can get started by volunteering for local rescue services like British Columbia's Wildlife Rescue Association or donating to organizations that work toward wildlife safety.

At a more immediate level, you can also pick up any unsafe trash lying around and report any animals in distress to your local rescue authorities.

"We were able to just clean the [seagull's] wound, watch it closely, put the bird on antibiotics and pain medication, set it a diet that was very soft and kept a close eye on it until it healed," explained Wildlife Rescue director Coleen Doucette.

"This rescue marks the second time in two years the rescue has taken in a gull injured in these circumstances and should serve as a reminder about the importance of disposing of items that could harm animals carefully," reported CTV News' Lisa Steacy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.