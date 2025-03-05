Man takes life-threatening risk after spotting wild animal in distress: 'It was like he thought I was a friend'

It all started when James saw the moose struggling to breathe and chewing frantically.

When James West spotted something strange near a dumpster in Alaska, he never expected it would lead to him rescuing a young moose in need of help.

As detailed by WECB Radio, it all started when West saw the moose struggling to breathe and chewing frantically. Upon closer inspection, James realized that the moose had a plastic garbage bag stuck in its throat, blocking its airways.

"I could see it was having trouble breathing," James said. "It was chewing a lot, like it couldn't get the plastic out, and that's when I knew something had to be done."

Instead of waiting for wildlife rescue — which is usually the best course of action when dealing with wild animals — James decided to step in. He figured if he didn't act fast, the moose might not make it. He stayed calm and approached the animal carefully.

"I was just talking to him, staying calm," James explained. "I could tell he realized I wasn't a threat." Surprisingly, the moose didn't get aggressive, and James was able to get close to it after 10 minutes and work the plastic out of its throat.

"I was kind of worried he'd get too excited and accidentally knock me over," James shared. But the moose ended up being more playful than dangerous after the rescue.

"It was like he thought I was a friend, not just someone who saved his life," he added.

While James' quick thinking in an unusual situation saved the moose, it also highlighted an important environmental issue: Plastic waste is a huge problem.

Swapping your single-use plastic grocery bag for a reusable cloth is one way you can help cut down on plastic waste that not only poses a serious choking hazard to wildlife but also contaminates our recreation areas and waterways. For James, the sense of satisfaction he felt after the rescue was worth the risk.

"It was one of those moments where you can just see how much better off the animal is. He was in such a good mood. I felt like everything turned out the way it was meant to," he said.

