Scientists make 'concerning' new discovery inside seabird stomachs: 'It may also have hidden biological effects'

Research shows ingested plastic releases chemicals that disrupt hormone systems in northern fulmars, a seabird species from the North Atlantic and North Pacific, Earth.com reported.

What's happening?

Scientists from the University of California, Santa Cruz and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance discovered that plastics affect more than physical well-being. They emit substances that disrupt the birds' estrogen receptors, which are crucial for breeding and growth.

When researchers tested plastic taken from 27 fulmars' stomachs, they found that 13 birds had ingested materials that immediately disrupted hormone receptors.

"We've long known that plastic ingestion can cause physical harm to seabirds, but this study shows it may also have hidden biological effects," said lead author Liesbeth Van Hassel. "What's especially concerning is that these chemicals don't just pass through — they interact with key hormone receptors in the body."

Even more troubling, nine of the birds' plastic samples released harmful chemicals for two weeks.

"This suggests seabirds are not only swallowing harmful materials — they may be getting a continuous dose of hormone-altering chemicals," Christopher Tubbs, associate director of reproductive sciences at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said, per Earth.com.

Why is plastic hormone disruption concerning?

This chemical interference may affect seabirds' survival, reproduction, and behavior.

These seabirds act as warning signs. They eat from the water's surface, where tiny plastic bits gather.

Their stomachs can retain plastic for weeks or months, increasing their exposure to these chemicals.

The research found that birds and people reacted to certain plastic additives, but each responded differently depending on the chemical type.

You might think all plastics behave the same way, but researchers found it wasn't the plastic type that predicted hormonal effects; it was the chemical additives.

This makes plastics an invisible threat to marine ecosystems and is the first evidence that ocean-recovered plastic can disrupt seabird hormone systems.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

The research team's work is part of a broader effort between UC Santa Cruz and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance to uncover hidden environmental threats.

You can help reduce this threat by cutting back on single-use plastics, especially items likely to end up in waterways.

Supporting beach cleanups in your area directly prevents plastics from reaching the ocean and harming wildlife.

Organizations pushing for reduced plastic additives and better industry regulation also need your voice and support.

When you choose products with minimal or plastic-free packaging, you're helping create market demand for safer alternatives.

