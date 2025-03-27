Young group pulls off incredible cleanup effort that was the size of 16 tennis courts: 'They were truly working on a whole different level'

Nothing quite fuels us like being doubted and told that we cannot accomplish something.

One British Columbia nonprofit activism group, Sea to Sky Invasives (@ssinvasives), went viral on one of their TikTok videos that responded to the prompt: "It's impossible to remove all those invasive species."

The TikTok video brilliantly showed off the group's volunteer efforts, with snapshots of volunteers holding up invasive species they removed from the land to the beat of Kendrick Lamar's song "Peekaboo" — recently featured in his Super Bowl performance. The use of this trending audio could have helped expand the reach of this video, sharing the important work that the nonprofit is engaged with.

"Did you know our 2024 field crew removed nearly 4,000 square meters of invasive plants? They were truly working on a whole different level!" the video's caption read. That 4,000 square meters is approximately one acre of land, or the size of 16 standard doubles tennis courts, according to the World Land Trust.

Invasive species grow quickly, outcompeting local plants for water, nutrients, and other resources. They may carry diseases that can affect crop plants, which could result in lower crop yields, food shortages, and higher food prices.

Because of their fast growth rate, invasive species tend to crowd out local plant species, threatening the local biodiversity.

The Sea to Sky Invasives group aims to minimize the impact of invasive species on the Sea to Sky corridor that connects Vancouver to Whistler, according to the group's Facebook page. This area is prone to invasive species like knotweed that interfere with local plants, disrupt ecosystems, and "even impact how folks farm," per a Squamish Chief news article on invasive species in the corridor region.

Invasive species aren't just found in the woods and in nature reserves. They can be found right in your front and back yards.

Most American lawns are made of non-native and invasive grass species like the Kentucky Bluegrass, which, despite its name, hails from Europe and northern Asia. It grows quickly, requiring frequent mowing to keep on top of your lawn maintenance. You can also find specific invasive species, like honeysuckle or Japanese privet, growing throughout your property, posing a persistent headache as you try to remove them.

Converting to low and slow-growing lawn replacement options, like buffalo grass and clover, may help you save time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills. Adding native plants to your lawn also attracts local pollinators — they are crucial to protecting our food supply.

Follow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's guide on how to help prevent invasive species in your local area.

