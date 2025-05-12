Residents stunned as colorful creatures make unexpected return to popular beach: 'I've never seen that before'

San Diego beachgoers are witnessing something they haven't seen in years — brightly colored sea stars returning to local shorelines after nearly disappearing a decade ago. The sudden appearance of these marine animals has caught longtime locals off guard and offered a rare glimpse of ecological recovery in real time.

During a recent low tide beneath Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, dozens of sea stars were spotted clustered along the pier's pilings, reported CBS 8. They were large, vibrant, and healthy-looking, clinging to the structure in shades of orange, red, and purple.

"Beautiful, they're awesome! I've never seen that before, and I walk here all the time," said Omar Garcia, who happened upon the sight while strolling along the beach.

The surprise comeback follows years of near silence. Back in 2014, a fast-spreading illness called sea star wasting syndrome swept through the Pacific Coast, causing sea stars to disintegrate by the thousands. Scientists still don't know exactly what triggered the outbreak — some blame warming oceans, others suspect toxic algae — but the effect was devastating, nearly wiping out entire populations from Baja California to Alaska.

That's why these recent sightings feel so significant.

"It's so great we're seeing that population rebound and come back," said Chris Emmet, Senior Life Support Systems Aquarist at Birch Aquarium.

Sea stars, often called sea stars instead of "starfish" to avoid confusion with fish species, are more than just tide pool icons. They are considered keystone predators, which means their presence helps maintain balance in marine ecosystems. Without them, species like mussels could crowd out others.

Their return signals a healthier, more resilient intertidal environment, which benefits biodiversity and the communities that rely on coastal ecosystems for recreation, learning, and long-term sustainability.

"They're able to lock themselves into place like a suction cup on the mussel, break it open, and then digest it inside its own shell," Emmet explained.

Locals have also reported recent sightings in La Jolla tide pools, and some sea stars can even be spotted from above Crystal Pier, though the pier itself remains closed for construction.

"Sea life is doing good. We love to see that. We're very lucky to be here. It's a beautiful place," Garcia said.

Emmet offered one final reminder for anyone lucky enough to encounter sea stars in the wild: "We're visitors in their home, so just a reminder to leave things as we found them."

