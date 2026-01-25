Tourists face backlash after being filmed provoking wildlife: 'Give 'em some space'

"The lack of respect these people have is not shocking at all actually."

A TikTok video is sparking outrage after showing a large group of tourists crowding dangerously close to wild sea lions resting on a beach — behavior that puts both people and animals at risk.

The clip, posted by Kiana (@aspiringsheepherder), captures a handful of beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in California just feet away from a group of sea lions huddled together on the sand. In the caption, the person who shared the video wrote that "tourists literally do this all year long it's maddening like give 'em some space wtf," calling out behavior they say locals witness repeatedly.

Some viewers didn't see anything wrong with it, but most were quick to express frustration over what they see as a recurring problem: Wildlife encounters turn into risky photo opportunities rather than moments of respectful observation.

While seals and sea lions may appear calm or sluggish while resting, they can move quickly when startled — and their powerful bites can cause serious injury. These encounters don't just endanger humans. When wildlife injures people — whether provoked or not — the animals themselves may face serious consequences, including relocation or euthanasia.

Beyond physical danger, pestering wild animals can disrupt their natural behaviors, such as resting, nursing offspring, or simply trying to survive. Wildlife experts around the world advise keeping your distance from wildlife and using zoom lenses instead of approaching on foot.

The video prompted strong reactions in the comments, with many users questioning how such behavior has become normalized. "The lack of respect these people have is not shocking at all actually," one commenter wrote. Someone else added: "Do people forget that seals aren't friendly like dogs?"

A third person said: "They are not friendly water puppies. They have teeth covered in bacteria and they WILL charge and bite. It's illegal to harass, touch, or feed marine mammals."

One commenter summed up the issue, saying, "Stay from a safe viewing distance PLEASE. They're wild animals not our entertainment."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.