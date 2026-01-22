Tourists get harsh wake-up call after being filmed provoking wildlife: 'This makes me furious'

"So sad, thank you for telling them the rules."

A video showing tourists standing precariously close to a seal has sparked backlash on TikTok — not just because of the danger to people but because human-wildlife encounters like this can put wild animals at serious risk.

The video, shared by TikTok user marinebiog (@marinebiog), shows a group of tourists at a beach in Kaikōura, New Zealand, taking pictures of a seal and moving way too close to it.

In the clip, the seal moves toward one of the tourists. Instead of stepping away to give the seal some space, the tourist continues taking pictures of it. They only retreat when the seal suddenly gets uncomfortably close, catching them off guard.

"Beyond upsetting to see people harassing seals at kaikoura yesterday, as you can see we weren't on the beach but did head down and speak to these people, who apologised and then did the same again to another seal further along on the beach," the OP mentioned in their video description.

Seals are often found along the rocky shorelines in New Zealand. The New Zealand Department of Conservation shared that seals may defend themselves if they feel threatened. The DOC advises people to stay at least 20 meters — or about 22 yards — away from them.

While no one was hurt during this encounter, the video highlights a broader issue: Reckless tourist behavior can escalate human-wildlife interactions, putting both people and animals at risk.

According to the National Park Service, it's important to maintain a distance when viewing wildlife to keep both humans and wildlife safe. Getting too close may frighten or provoke an animal, causing it to run or attack — as with one man who was attacked by a large alligator after provoking it. Animals that injure humans, whether they were provoked or not, may be euthanized.

When wild animals get too close, humans are still responsible for maintaining a respectful distance. If a wild animal approaches, the proper action is to move back to give it some space, the NPS recommended.

TikTok commenters expressed outrage toward the tourists' behavior in the video.

"This makes me furious," one user wrote.

One user praised the OP for speaking up and telling the tourists why they needed to keep their distance.

"So sad, thank you for telling them the rules we have here in NZ to protect our special taonga species," they commented.

