Heart-pumping video captures sea lion charging beach tourists: 'What is wrong with people?'

In another episode of "tourists gone wild," a trip to the West Coast takes a turn when beachgoers learn the true meaning of wild.

The AccuWeather page on Instagram (@accuweather) posted an alarming video from the beaches of San Diego, CA.

Clearly distressed, a wild sea lion charges at swimmers and bystanders in the water and on the beach to protect its family.

The animal comes off as threatening and dangerous, when the only aggressors are the tourists. When you realize the sea lion is defending pups in its natural habitat, it changes the perception of what happened.

When you're in nature, you have to realize that you're no longer at home. You've entered territory that doesn't belong to you — it's where the wild things roam. The privilege of being able to visit these places requires our ongoing respect, education, and protection.

Unfortunately, interactions like these aren't as rare as you'd think — especially in the San Diego area. People are constantly encroaching on animals' habitats and getting entirely too close for that extra-special selfie.

Sometimes, those behaviors cost animals their lives while endangering everyone else — not to mention the lifeguards and rangers who have to step in to de-escalate the situation. It creates unnecessary and harmful stress to all parties involved.

We have to take care of our National Parks and similar areas so that others can enjoy the beauty it has to offer for years to come. Don't ruin it for everyone else. Mind the rules and regulations — they exist for a reason.

Appreciate animals from a safe distance, which is 25 yards for most wildlife, according to the National Park Service. It's a perfect time to put that zoom lens to good use.

The video collected shared outrage and disapproval, defending the sea lion. Hopefully, people will learn to respect the places these animals call home so videos like these become obsolete.

"I'm so sick of seeing these type of stories," an Instagrammer wrote. "The animal is clearly stressed."

"What is wrong with people? Close the area since people can't use their heads," another chimed in.

"Back the hell up people. You're just lucky to be visiting," said a third.

