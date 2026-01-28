US town unveils innovative 'reverse time capsule' at popular park: 'Time will tell'

"Visitors are encouraged to sit on the bench and visualize."

A town on the Puget Sound has established a unique monument. The art installation asks people to consider sea-level rise and will show the accuracy of long-term projections.

What's happening?

The sculpture was unveiled Jan. 21 at Fay Bainbridge Park, the Bainbridge Island Review reported. It is made of granite and basalt and shows the current king tide height as well as sea-level estimates for 2050 and 2100.

Orcas Island artist Pete Welty crafted the 5-foot L-shaped bench with Bainbridge Islander Adrien Petersen, according to a news release. EcoAdapt, a local nonprofit that helps people and businesses adjust to the changing climate, designed the sculpture. Other organizations contributed funding and various other aspects of the project.

"The reverse time capsule provides a way to visualize and interact with what sea level is projected to look like in order to spark action to address what may currently seem like an abstract risk," EcoAdapt chief scientist and executive director Lara Hansen said.

Why is this important?

Sea levels are rising around the world, and scientists have proved that it's one consequence of humans burning coal, gas, and other fossil fuels, which releases pollution into the atmosphere and traps heat.

These rapidly rising temperatures melt ice, expand water, and even contribute to more frequent and severe extreme weather events. Coastal communities are at great risk, and sea levels will continue to rise for "centuries to millennia based on the carbon we have already added to the atmosphere," according to EcoAdapt.

Projections vary by location and model, but the sea level on Bainbridge Island is expected to rise 2-5 feet by 2100. Across the country, in Boston, sea levels are already up by 1 foot from a century ago.

What's being done about sea-level rise?

In August, EcoAdapt installed another visual representation of potential sea-level rise on a Bremerton Ferry passenger walkway.

These efforts aim to get residents and visitors to realize the need for urgent climate action. Spreading the word about such critical issues is one way to spark change and protect people, businesses, and infrastructure.

"Visitors are encouraged to sit on the bench and visualize what these sea levels might mean for the park and the island," the release states. "Time will tell if this reverse time capsule plays out to accurately reflect Puget Sound's rising tides."

