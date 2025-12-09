Experts issue warning as nightmare creature spreads across US region: 'Something out of a horror movie'

Funding to research new ways to control the sea lamprey, the invasive vacuum cleaner of the Great Lakes, is at risk. The development is prompting concerns from locals and observers.

What's happening?

Wisconsin Public Radio reported on how threatened funding and potential newfound resilience could lead to a comeback for the prolific fish-killer. The invasive lamprey uses a powerful suction-cup mouth to attach to fish, employs its 100 jagged teeth, and then kills them at a ruthless six-in-seven rate.

"They're kind of something out of a horror movie," journalist Katie Thornton told WPR. While the lamprey spares humans from its wrath, its presence can devastate native fish such as lake trout and whitefish.

That was what happened from 1944-1954, when Lake Michigan's commercial trout harvests decreased by a remarkable 98%. The government responded by forming the nonprofit Great Lakes Fishery Commission in the 1950s.

This organization discovered a chemical that specifically targeted lampreys, leading to a revival of native fish populations. From there, it was smooth sailing until the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, cuts by the Department of Governmental Efficiency impacted treatment.

While that funding and staffing have been restored, there are concerning signs that the lamprey may be developing immunity to the pesticide. That alarm is heightened by the Trump administration's proposed 79% funding cut to the Great Lakes Science Center, a key player in researching alternative treatments.





Why are potential cuts to lamprey research important?

Left untreated, the invasive sea lamprey is a complete menace. During COVID, Thornton revealed that one lake exploded with a tenfold rise in lampreys in just one year. That spells certain doom for fish that are both food and livelihood for many Midwesterners.

While the threat has been neutralized for some time with an effective pesticide and treatment, resting on those laurels is a dangerous proposition. The invader is lethal and can make an impact incredibly quickly. Getting caught flat-footed would be devastating to the local fish population.

Thornton revealed that the process of identifying the chemical that controls lamprey took over five years and 5,000 attempts, which shows the dangers of waiting.

What's being done about potential cuts to lamprey research?

Thornton suggested to WPR that even in a Michigan region that is generally pro-Trump, there was widespread support for preserving the research funding. Locals remember the havoc the sea lamprey can wreak on the fish population and aren't eager to take their chances.

While the funding remains in balance, scientists are working on alternative paths to controlling the invasive species.

These involve a lot of cutting-edge technology, like electric dams that keep lampreys out through transmitted electric currents. Artificial intelligence is another option for detecting fish and blocking them from entering unwanted waters.

A different approach includes using the scent of dead lampreys to control their movements. Another venture includes introducing sterile males into the population.

