Passerby shares photo of disturbing discovery on US beach: 'Too good to be true'

"I can't imagine why people would just randomly start doing this."

A California beachgoer thought they had stumbled upon a treasure trove of sea glass. Instead, they found a frustrating example of ocean littering.

The Redditor shared their experience with the r/seaglass community, explaining how their excitement quickly turned to disappointment. What looked like a fortunate find was actually someone else's trash, and there was a lot of it.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo showed a handful of blue and clear glass beads, the kind you might find at a craft store. It looks picturesque at first glance, but the poster explained that these items were dumped there on purpose.

"At first, I found one and thought it was my lucky day, but each wave brought more and more of these 'marbles,' and it quickly became obvious that the whole setup was too good to be true," they wrote.

The poster urged others not to repeat this behavior.

"There's already more than enough glass, plastic, and trash in the oceans," they added, noting that they collected as many of the beads as possible to dispose of them the right way.

Our oceans are already struggling under the weight of human pollution. Adding more debris, no matter how harmless or decorative it may seem, only makes the problem worse.

When people dump items on beaches for aesthetics or entertainment on trips, they take away from the genuine experiences others seek when connecting with nature. A beach scattered with store-bought beads is no longer a place of natural wonder.

Commenters had theories about the origin of the mess.

One user wondered if the behavior was the result of a social media trend. "I keep finding this kinda thing at beaches near me too," they wrote. "Is it like a thing on TikTok or something? I can't imagine why people would just randomly start doing this en masse."

Another person was less forgiving. "There's quite a lot of mental gymnastics going on there to buy in bulk from Temu and literally dump it in the sea," they said.

A third user said it could be leftover debris from events. "I wonder if it has to do with weddings or corporate parties," they wrote.

