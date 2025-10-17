Man sparks outrage after sharing video of alarming discovery on local beach: 'This is so heartbreaking'

"We need to stop producing, stop buying, and stop using single-use plastics."

On the east side of Oʻahu, a terrifying sight filled TikTok viewers with dread.

In a post, user conradxmorgan (@conradxmorgan) walked along the shoreline, showcasing trash as it continued to wash up onto the beach.

"Ever wonder where the plastic on our beaches comes from?" Conrad asked in the caption.

"Whether something is disposed of in a waste receptacle, blows into a storm drain, or is dumped into the ocean, plastic waste can and does find its way into our ocean and environment," he explained.

Conrad points out that a significant amount of marine trash originates from waste tossed into the ocean by ships, as well as mismanaged land-based waste that eventually reaches waterways.

Over time, currents carry plastics and other debris, leaving beaches strewn with single-use items and packaging, and infusing the waters with microplastics that are difficult to remove.

The environmental impact is severe. Marine animals can ingest or become entangled in plastic debris, threatening their survival. One report estimated that as many as 100 million marine animals die each year as a result of plastic waste alone.

Pollution also disrupts ocean ecosystems, affecting coral reefs and native plants that support local wildlife. One study found that corals with plastic debris are 20 times more likely to be diseased than those without.

For humans, polluted beaches not only spoil the natural beauty of tourist destinations but can also impact fishing and food sources when microplastics enter the food chain. Conrad emphasized how individuals can take action to reduce their impact.

"We need to stop producing (big oil), stop buying (corporations), and stop using (everyday choices) single-use plastics," Conrad said. "We each do our part through our everyday choices, but we must also stand up against corporations and policy makers and fight to turn off the tap on plastic pollution before it is too late!"

Indeed, while it can be difficult to prevent corporate polluters, small actions add up. Supporting organizations that fight commercial pollution, patronizing clean businesses, and reducing your usage of plastic products can make a significant difference.

TikTok users were appalled by the waste on the beach.

"This is so heartbreaking," one user commented.

Another praised Conrad for raising awareness about ocean plastic.

"I'm so happy that you continue to advocate for this," they said.

"Where are some good spots to clean? I want to go with my daughter and pick up trash," a third commented, underscoring the effectiveness of speaking out.

