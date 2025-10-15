Scientists raise alarm over concerning discoveries along US coast: 'Could pose unexpected risks'

New research has found that a common, often beautiful sight along global coastlines actually carries a dark secret.

What's happening?

Sea foam occurs along coastlines when crashing waves mix air and algae in the water. Unfortunately, scientists have discovered that sea foam can also contain dangerously high levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

The American Chemical Society (via Phys.org) reported on a study by North Carolina researchers that was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. Their work focused on sea foam from 13 locations along North Carolina's Cape Fear River and the Atlantic Ocean coast.

Their initial samples found foam with considerably higher PFAS levels than the maximum limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water. More samples confirmed those levels.

Researchers discovered as well that the concentration of certain PFAS was much higher in sea foam than in the water itself. Sometimes, it was by a magnitude of thousands.

"Monitoring these coastal environments is critical because contact with contaminated foam could pose unexpected risks to people and ecosystems," said study author Jeffrey Enders, per Phys.org.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known as "forever chemicals" because they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down.

Common in the manufacturing of nonstick cookware, stain-resistant clothing, cosmetics, and so much more, PFAS are linked to numerous health problems, including cancer. Because they're so omnipresent in manufacturing, they've also managed to leach into seemingly every inch of our planet, including the air, ground, and water.

This research emphasizes how much pollution and chemicals reside in our oceans. Previous studies found that PFAS get thrown into the air when waves crash along the shoreline. And ocean spray actually puts at least as much forever chemicals into the air than all industrial polluters combined.

What can I do about PFAS?

Although PFAS seem like they're everywhere, we can all take steps to limit our exposure to these toxic chemicals.

Food packaging is notorious for containing forever chemicals. By getting rid of plastic food containers, bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants, and avoiding products like microwave popcorn bags, you'll be taking a big step forward.

Using clean cosmetics and supporting brands that have curbed their PFAS use also helps. PFAS Central features a handy list of cosmetics, clothes, cookware, and more that don't contain forever chemicals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.