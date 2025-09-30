Chemistry professor makes concerning discovery after testing neighborhood's drinking water: 'It's the stuff that keeps you awake at night'

He compared learning this to "someone breaking into your house."

A chemistry professor found drinking water contaminated with toxic chemicals in several Newfoundland homes, CBC News reported.

What's happening?

Karl Jobst of Memorial University tested water in Torbay homes and found PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. More than half of the 15 properties he checked near a local wetland had contamination that exceeded safety limits.

A contaminated firefighters practice area at St. John's International Airport sits about 3.5 kilometers away and upstream from affected homes. Four properties showed PFAS above Canada's 30 nanograms per liter limit, and four more fell within Canadian rules but failed the United States' tougher standards.

Jobst began testing after he learned about water problems in Pine Ridge, a nearby community. His research team measured PFAS concentrations 15 times above safe levels in a creek running through The Gully conservation area.

"It's the stuff that keeps you awake at night, thinking how are you going to help these residents," said Craig Scott, the area's mayor.

Why is water contamination concerning?

PFAS persist for centuries in nature and accumulate inside people's bodies. Research links these substances to cancer, liver problems, and pregnancy complications.

For instance, Hayley Hussey-Smart drank the water while pregnant and breastfeeding. Tests showed her family's water met Canadian rules but failed U.S. limits.

"It's not really what I want to be putting in a baby's body," she said.

Canada plans to classify PFAS as toxic substances. Similar chemicals traveled 10 kilometers from a Québec military facility to contaminate wells there.

Ken Baird's water tests showed levels twice the safe limit set by Canada. He compared learning this to "someone breaking into your house."

What can I do to help protect my water?

Test your well if you live close to an airport, a military facility, or a factory. Universities and environmental organizations may be able to provide assistance.

Install water filters to remove PFAS. Two Torbay households installed systems and saw contamination levels drop to zero. Portable units typically cost around $500, while whole-house setups range from $3,500 to $5,000.

Contact your legislators to discuss bringing city water lines to neighborhoods with wells near contamination risks. Scott said the town is studying ways to pipe municipal water to affected properties.

Ask if your town has identified possible PFAS locations. Demand test result details and push for a quick cleanup when contamination is detected.

