Airport officials make shocking discovery during routine inspection — here's what they found

More arrests are still possible.

A routine inspection at an airport in Hong Kong led to the discovery of an endangered species valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What's happening?

More than 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of sea cucumbers were seized at the Hong Kong International Airport in October, according to the Customs and Excise Department. An air cargo consignment from Saudi Arabia was declared as dried fish, but customs officers found sea cucumbers instead.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, sea cucumbers are echinoderms, a group of animals that also includes starfish and sea urchins. They can be found in almost all marine environments and live on the ocean floor.

The estimated market value of the sea cucumbers discovered in Hong Kong was about $520,000 (almost $67,000), per Hong Kong Customs. One cargo recipient was arrested in the smuggling case, but more arrests are still possible.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

The illegal wildlife trade is one of the largest direct threats to the most endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Estimates show that wildlife crime generates more than $20 billion per year.

According to the World Economic Forum, 4,000 animal and plant species are affected by illegal wildlife trafficking. Animals like pangolins and rhinos are highly impacted. Recently, a passenger flying from Thailand to India was arrested after customs found dozens of wild animals in their belongings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

Wildlife smuggling also introduces invasive species to new environments. Per the U.S. Geological Survey, the non-native plants and animals threaten native species by competing for resources. They pose a danger to human health through the spread of disease and take a toll on the economy, too.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

According to Hong Kong Customs, anyone caught smuggling endangered species could be fined up to $10 million and sentenced to 10 years in prison under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance.

Mitigation efforts have also been prioritized elsewhere. The United States issued the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking in 2014, per the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It aims to strengthen enforcement and expand international partnerships to stop wildlife trafficking.

Meanwhile, the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online is a joint effort with the goal of shutting down online marketplaces for traffickers. The coalition encourages all internet users to report suspicious content to help keep wildlife safe.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.