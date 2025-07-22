Officials take bold action that will have major impact on fishing industry: 'A sharp decrease in population density'

In an effort to prevent overfishing, the government of Oman has extended its unilateral ban on commercial fishing of sea cucumbers for the next five years. The extension began on July 5.

This extension and the three-year ban that recently expired are likely both in response to a 2022 study from Oman's Sultan Qaboos University, which found that the sea cucumber population has declined rapidly in recent years due to overfishing.

"Overfishing evidence includes a sharp decrease in population density, critically reduced to fewer than one individual per hectare — a trend observed in Oman and globally," the researchers concluded.

Combating the effects of overfishing is serious business. As any amateur marine biologist knows, no sea creature exists in a vacuum — removing one from the ecosystem it exists in can cause the entire food chain to collapse, which can have drastic effects on not just local animals, but humans as well.

But this is not necessarily just preventative work, either. In fact, it can (and has) resulted in some unexpected outcomes, even recently. Just this year, Pennsylvania biologists and government officials confirmed the resurgence of a native fish previously thought to have gone extinct in the 1950s or '60s due to overfishing, pollution, and invasive species.

Conservation efforts in the ensuing decades helped keep the species alive, and now it seems to be on the road to flourishing again.

As for Oman, this is far from the first ban on sea cucumber fishing that the country has passed. The sultanate has been passing laws to this effect since at least 2018, though usually in one or two-year increments.

Extending the most recent ban by five years suggests that there is still much work to be done to restore the sea cucumber's place in local marine ecosystems, and the fact that the nation understands how high the stakes are on this issue is a good sign that it will be able to combat its effects.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.