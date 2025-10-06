  • Outdoors Outdoors

Cameras capture stunning footage as ocean giants make rare appearance: 'It has always been a lifelong dream to see'

"I have never seen them interact in this way before."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Hebrides Cruises

Two orcas were spotted in a rare appearance off the western coast of Scotland, according to The National.

The sighting was made from a Hebrides Cruises boat sailing the Sound of Rum, northwest of the Isle of Eigg.

"I've been volunteering and working in Hebridean waters since I was 10 years old, and it has always been a lifelong dream to see John Coe and Aquarius," guide Indy Greene said, per The National. "I've missed them by minutes, many times over the years. To see them today was truly remarkable."

The killer whales are two of the few to live in Scottish waters. Their pod consists of eight members: four males and four females. This was the first time the orcas were seen together since May. The region sees occasional killer whales from Iceland, Wales, and Norway. 

As apex predators, orcas play a vital ecosystem role in policing prey population sizes and nutrient cycling. 

Diminished Arctic sea ice caused by rising temperatures has kept orcas in the north longer than ever, creating a strain on prey populations. Pacific orcas have also seen steep challenges posed by human activities. 

The sighting of orcas in Scotland was surely a memorable experience, but it's worth remembering that cruise ships also contribute to noise pollution, which disorients killer whales, not to mention the risk of collisions. One of the Scottish orcas already bears a deep scar on its dorsal fin. 

Luckily, the Scottish government has a range of protections for orcas and guidance for boaters.

"This footage is pretty much unique — for years I have dreamt about capturing footage of John Coe and Aquarius like this," said James Fairbairns, skipper and director of Hebrides Cruises, per The National. "I have never seen them interact in this way before, on their sides, swimming so close together; it looks so graceful and intimate. We feel incredibly privileged to have witnessed them in our waters once again."

He added: "For our guests to experience them up close truly is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that won't be forgotten."

