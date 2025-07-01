Officials enact strict new rules affecting thousands of boat owners: 'These new measures will help identify ... sources of contaminants'

Some of the measures have been used successfully elsewhere.

The Canadian government is redoubling its efforts to protect a critically endangered population of killer whales with a series of stringent measures.

Orcas are widely dispersed in oceans around the world, but the Southern Resident population is dangerously low. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the numbers to be "in the 70s." Reduced food quality and quantity of prey, ocean pollution, and disturbances from vessels have all been proffered as reasons for their declining numbers.

According to World Animal News, the new measures are aimed at reducing the threats from boats that disrupt the orcas' hunts. Julie Dabrusin, minister of environment and climate change, said: "The survival of Southern Resident killer whales is at risk if we don't act. These new measures will help identify and assess sources of contaminants that affect the whales and their food supply, so we can better protect this iconic mammal that is part of Canada's natural heritage."

The new measures include establishing temporary speed and vessel-restricted zones off the coast of British Columbia as well as a requirement for ships to maintain a distance of at least 400 meters (0.25 miles). The rules will also include monitoring pollutants in the water and limiting commercial fishing in the waters where the orcas hunt.

As apex predators, orcas have one of the most varied diets in the natural world, with 100 documented prey species, including sharks. They typically travel in pods of up to 30 and are efficient hunters. By keeping prey populations in check and cycling nutrients, they fulfill a vital ecological role in maintaining the health of the ocean. Additionally, orcas hold profound cultural importance to Canada's First Nations peoples.

Some of the measures have been used successfully elsewhere, so there's reason to be hopeful that Canada's renewed commitment to the Southern Resident orcas will help them recover. With effective local action and greater awareness of the issues, these magnificent creatures deserve a chance to thrive once more.

