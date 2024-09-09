Experts sound the alarm as major ecological threats target iconic Galápagos Islands: 'We have a big problem right now'

The archipelago's delicate ecosystem could see irreversible damage without immediate, considerable protection efforts.

The Galápagos Islands, renowned for their incredibly unique biodiversity and inspiration for Charles Darwin's theory of evolution, are facing new promises of change — but not for the better.

An ever-warming climate and a growing list of invasive species crowding the islands threaten the archipelago's delicate ecosystem, which could see irreversible damage without immediate, considerable protection efforts.

What's happening?

One of the biggest threats facing the Galápagos Islands is warming ocean waters caused by climate change. According to NASA, the last 10 years were the ocean's warmest decade since at least the 1800s, and 2023 was the ocean's warmest year ever recorded.

While the islands have significantly cooler ocean temperatures compared to other parts of the world thanks to a nearby confluence of three major sea currents, warming ocean temperatures have begun to disrupt fragile food chains and nesting patterns of the islands' animals. For example, the warming of last year's El Niño dwindled food sources for marine iguanas and sea turtles, both of which saw significant population declines as a result.

Invasive species released in the archipelago are also hastening population declines in native species. Years after mass adoptions of dogs and cats occurred during the first lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now abandoning pets they no longer want.

"If you don't take care of them, they become a problem and now it's a shame to see dogs everywhere," Natasha Cabezas, a naturalist guide of the islands, told the Associated Press. "We have a big problem right now. I don't know what we're going to do."

These abandoned pets are known to feed on iguana hatchlings and compete for food with the islands' giant tortoise species. Feral pigs and other abandoned farm animals can also damage giant tortoise nesting sites in a single night.

Why is protecting the Galápagos Islands important?

To conserve the precious wildlife and unique biodiversity of the Galápagos Islands for future generations to enjoy, action and protection are necessary to reduce and stop the harmful effects of climate change and invasive species.

Harm reduction of those threatening the Galápagos Islands wouldn't just help the archipelago's ecology either; it would help humans, too. Protecting beautiful environments like the Galápagos Islands has plenty of economic benefits, such as boosting local economies through tourism and jobs, decreased health care costs, cleaner drinking water, and natural disaster mitigation.

What's being done to protect the Galápagos Islands?

Conservation efforts in the Galápagos Islands are ongoing and continue to be led by various local communities, governments, and nongovernmental organizations. Education and public awareness campaigns, especially through island tourists, are vital in reminding and inspiring individuals to take action — whether through personal donations or individual pollution reduction.

Ongoing collaboration and sustainable lifestyle practices are essential to preserving the Galápagos Islands as a haven for biodiversity and a testament to the wonders of nature.

