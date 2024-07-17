Marine patrol make heartbreaking discovery after locating missing whale: 'It's the reality … of what these whales face'

"It's unfortunate that a lot of whales do become entangled multiple times in their lives."

Scientists in Maine had enjoyed the familiar sight of a local humpback whale affectionately known as "Chunk" — so-called for a chunk missing from her dorsal fin. But sadly, Chunk was removed from the water last month after suffering fatal injuries from a fishing net.

What's happening?

In early June, a pair of whales were chasing fish off Cape Elizabeth, south of Portland, when one became wrapped up in a large fishing net. According to a witness, local station WGME reported, the nearby fishing boat "frantically began cutting their nets" to free the whale.

But after several minutes, Chunk stopped reappearing at the surface. By the time the Maine Marine Patrol responded, she was dead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted an update on Facebook the following day after the necropsy was complete. According to that report, scientists had found "injuries related to this entanglement, which included congested lungs consistent with acute drowning … NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is continuing to investigate this incident."

The community mourned Chunk, who had become a beloved sight with whale watchers and locals.

"It was just so fun to have her and see her," Kali Palmer, a naturalist with Hyannis Whale Watcher in Cape Cod, told WGME. "And she really was thriving out there."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is this so upsetting?

The loss of any whale is considered a great blow; out of 13 subspecies of great whales, at least 6 of them are endangered or vulnerable to extinction, according to the World Wildlife Federation and the Endangered Species Coalition.

Unfortunately, human commercial activity has posed an enormous threat to species like the humpback, which were first whaled to precarious numbers and now face dangers including net entanglement. Net entrapments can even hinder reproduction.

As for Chunk, WGME reported that the NOAA had been tracking her for nearly 10 years after she was entangled in another incident in 2015. Although she recovered from that encounter, her necropsy showed the lasting scars.

"It's hard, but it's the reality, unfortunately, of what these whales face," Palmer said in the WGME report, acknowledging that "it's unfortunate that a lot of whales do become entangled multiple times in their lives."

What's being done to prevent more entanglement deaths?

The NOAA has published guidelines for fishermen regarding how to operate to pose minimal threats to whales and dolphins. Sharks, turtles, and other species also commonly become entangled in lines and nets.

For individuals, keeping personal fishing gear in good condition can help prevent nets from getting lost and turning into deadly ghost nets. If you happen to see an entangled creature struggling to survive, report it immediately, the NOAA says.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.