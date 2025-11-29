Officials celebrate stunning transformation of vast nature area — here's what happened

It's well known that plants act as air purifiers in the home, cleaning the air by removing toxins and pollutants, some better than others. Now, imagine restoring 750,000 hectares of previously degraded land and the benefits that will bring.

That's exactly what Saudi Arabia has done to the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, thanks to the royal prince's Saudi Green Initiative. Using nearly four million seedlings, the Reserve is now a flourishing habitat for yarrow, artemisia, and haloxylon.

The benefits are exceptional. In October 2022, Advanced Earth and Space Sciences published a study that demonstrated significant air quality improvements, even in small plots of restored land.

According to the Royal Reserve, more than 100,000 people are living within the borders of the reserve, and the region is known for being a migration and trade route for many.

They're all breathing cleaner air and experiencing a far more robust and thriving landscape than what was there seven short years ago.

Not only do the new plants produce cleaner air, but they also trap fine pollutants, mostly produced by energy consumption, through a natural process of soil stabilization.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

If a small plot of restored land can drastically improve local air quality, nearly four million hectares is a boon of immeasurable value. The land in the Royal Reserve suffered from desertification and overgrazing, but now it is an abundant resource for clean air and revived wildlife habitats.

The Arabian Oryx, gazelles, Arabian Wolves, griffon vultures, sand cats, striped hyenas, and many more animals that roam the vast landscape of the Royal Reserve are thriving, now capable of restoring the natural biodiversity and life cycles of the region.

Fortunately, the Royal Reserve is not alone in terms of massive land restoration efforts. There are currently dozens of major, large-scale land restoration efforts underway on a global scale, like the Bonn Challenge, AFR100, Initiative 20x20, and the Great Green Wall.

All told, these restoration efforts span 10s of millions of hectares, with a goal of one billion, according to the World Restoration Flagship. If those areas even moderately approach the success of Saudi Arabia's Royal Reserve, it will mean a safer, cleaner future for all.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.