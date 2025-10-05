  • Outdoors Outdoors

Popular tourist attraction sparks outrage after shocking act caught on camera: 'Imagine how exhausting it is'

by Chelsea Cook
Photo Credit: iStock

A TikTok filmed on the steep staircases of Santorini, Greece, has sparked outrage after showing a handler whipping a donkey as tourists rode others up the hill. The post quickly drew backlash, with one viewer summing it up: "The whole thing is cruelty."

The clip, posted by an account called Greek Islands Wanderlust (@greek.islands.videos) and overlaid with the text "Local man abuses a hardworking donkey with a big stick in Santorini, Greece," shows several smiling tourists riding donkeys while one donkey stands off to the side without a rider. 

At the end of the video, the apparent handler suddenly strikes that stationary animal, prompting the person filming to gasp and shout, "Don't hit the poor donkey!" They then say into the camera: "He just hit that donkey — hard!"

While donkey rides are a long-standing tradition in Santorini, the video has reignited concerns about the cost to animal welfare. Critics argue that forcing donkeys to carry people in extreme heat up steep terrain is inherently cruel, especially when cable cars and other options exist. 

Beyond the immediate suffering, advocates warn that overworked animals may lash out, and when injuries to humans occur, the animals are often blamed and even euthanized — a loss for both the species and the local community.

The outrage also ties into a wider debate about sustainable tourism. With southern Europe experiencing hotter summers and longer heat waves, the risks to working animals are magnified, raising questions about how traditions can adapt responsibly in a changing climate.

Many commenters placed responsibility on the tourists themselves, saying their choices drive demand for the rides. 

Overall, the video's viewers called for more humane and sustainable ways to enjoy the island's beauty. For many, the message is clear: Santorini's traditions shouldn't come at the expense of its donkeys.

"Decent people wouldn't take the ride in the first place," one person wrote. 

Another added: "Tourists encourage this by using them, no thought to these poor animals." 

Others emphasized the physical toll: "Imagine how exhausting it is to walk up those stairs in that heat??? How do you think the poor donkeys feel carrying all that weight?"

