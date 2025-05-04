Experts celebrate after successfully luring critical species back to nature reserve: 'Who doesn't love a penthouse, right?'

Sand martins have returned to the Washington Wetland Centre, and the nature reserve's team is hopeful they will have a successful breeding season.

According to the BBC, the sand martins had their first successful breeding season in 2024 at the U.K. nature reserve. In October 2023, the WWC team created an artificial nesting bank. The little birds utilized the bank, with an estimated 60-100 animals emerging.

The bank is made of cavity blocks with holes for nesting chambers. "We weren't sure how the birds would take to the new bank, but our nerves didn't last long," warden Kate Ferguson explained. They witnessed plenty of sand martins flying in and out of the chambers.

Eventually, the nature reserve team was "rewarded with the sight of tiny heads of young birds popping out," as she told the BBC.

The artificial bank was necessary, as the birds failed to build nesting chambers along the River Wear in 2023. Their inability to breed naturally was of concern because they're considered an indicator species. Population declines can lead to issues with free-flowing water and disrupt ecosystems, according to World Rivers.

These tiny birds also support biodiversity. Their nests serve as shelters for various small birds during other seasons. This helps maintain balanced ecosystems that are full of diverse species. Biodiversity is key to a healthy, cool planet. It boosts food and freshwater security, reduces the spread of diseases, and improves carbon storage to keep harmful pollution out of the atmosphere.

The migratory birds were back at the Washington Wetland Centre in early April, just in time for a second breeding season. Last season, the chicks were spotted between mid-June and late August.

Ferguson was ecstatic about last year's breeding, saying, "It really was a treat!" And she is hopeful about this year. "The top two rows of chambers were most popular. Who doesn't love a penthouse, right?" she joked.

"By giving these nesting chambers a clear out, we're giving the sand martins a head start. They'll take over and make the area their own, ready for finding a mate and finishing their nests," reserve manager John Gowland said, per Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

On WWT's Instagram post about the bank, people were impressed. "Looks amazing," one commenter wrote. "I had not seen that done before but love the idea!"

