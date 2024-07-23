Grand jury issues grave warning over city's unpreparedness for imminent crisis: 'Every city taxpayer ... will bear the costs'

A civil grand jury has found that San Francisco is unprepared for flooding risks caused by a rise in sea levels, as reported by Axios.

What's happening?

In a report titled "Come Hell or High Water," released on June 11, a civil grand jury in San Francisco assessed the city's preparedness for climate change-related disasters.

The report lists a "triple threat of the sea rising along our shorelines, extreme storms dumping unprecedented volumes of water into our already strained sewer systems, and saturated surface soils preventing timely seepage into the aquifers," which would ultimately lead to increased flooding.

The report found that San Francisco is unprepared to handle the increased flooding. The findings cite ClimateSF, a climate resilience project that oversees the planning and management of climate-related action plans but has yet to have the authority to coordinate citywide plans. The report also says the city does not have an adequate budget for flood prevention and cleanup resources.

With a failure to communicate to residents the impacts of climate change on San Francisco, the grand jury believes the city should be doing better.

Why is this report important?

Harsher storms have already had an effect on the city. Last year, over 3 million gallons of sewage overflowed into waterways and roads because of heavy storms, according to the San Francisco Examiner. But the effects of worsened storms and flooding will pose an even greater risk in the future.

NASA reports that sea levels have risen between 5 and 8 inches over the past 100 years, with a projected average 10- to 12-inch rise of sea levels across the U.S. by 2050.

Storms are also increasing in intensity as hotter temperatures cause more water to evaporate into the atmosphere. The increase in sea level and more intense storms present potential problems for San Francisco that must be addressed.

Flood risk isn't the only environmental concern for San Francisco residents. They also have to worry about the effects of wildfires and their impact on air quality.

"In a city of more than 800,000 citizens who are surrounded by water on three sides and [whose] residential and business districts are in harm's way, we felt the topic worthy for examination," said jury foreperson Michael Carboy. "Every city taxpayer and ratepayer will bear the costs."

What's being done about the increased flooding risk?

"There's still work to be done," Angela Yip, a member of the city administrator's office, told Axios. She also said that the city "will continue to work on breaking down department silos and facilitating interagency collaboration on climate initiatives."

The grand jury recommended several steps in the report, including reassessing funding, adding more transparency in decision-making, and improving interdepartmental coordination in disaster preparedness.

An increase in flooding is impacting cities all over the world, including Honolulu and coastal cities in Florida. A scientific study in Hawaii suggests coastal cities should elevate their critical equipment and create emergency plans before floods occur. Flooding is even increasing in states not on the East or West coasts, as President Biden declared Iowa a flood risk, which allows federal funding to be allocated to the state to help decrease the risk.

Scientists are looking at other innovative ways to decrease flood risk. In Amsterdam, scientists are studying spongy roofs that can soak up rainwater to prevent flooding. The Natural Resources Defense Council also cites trees as a way to prevent excess rainwater, as their canopies and roots help soak up rainfall.

There are also efforts to mitigate the damage done by increased floods. In California, a grassroots organization is testing rain gardens that can protect homes from floods, while a Philippines-based company is developing natural disaster-proof building materials.

