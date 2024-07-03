Biden issues disaster declaration after state faces severe public health risks from manure-contaminated floods: '[Officials] must start regulating this industry's pollution'

Manure contamination of waterways in flooding events can affect drinking water supplies and bring harmful chemicals, bacteria, and viruses into homes.

Late June 2024 brought flooding to the United States Midwest, with torrential rainfall pounding the region.

Iowa was hit particularly hard, prompting President Joe Biden to declare flooding in the state as a major disaster, allowing for federal funding to be allocated. But in addition to high water levels forcing residents to flee, there is another grim risk to locals.

What's happening?

As the independent publication Salon detailed, environmentalists have warned of severe water contamination after the flooding of factory farms.

This can lead to manure runoff that can enter waterways, bringing a high risk of E.Coli contamination, respiratory illnesses, gastrointestinal problems, and skin irritation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observed.

The "fecal soup," as Food & Water Watch described it, is a serious threat to public health, with the organization's research director Amanda Starbuck saying that manure pits and lagoons are "disasters waiting to happen."

"Iowans recovering from these devastating floods must remain on constant guard against the threat of animal waste contaminating properties, water supplies and waterways," Starbuck said. "It takes more than disaster declarations to keep Iowans safe — Gov. Reynolds must start regulating this industry's pollution, and support the Clean Water for Iowa Act to reign in factory farm waste once and for all."

Why is flooding and manure runoff concerning?

According to Food & Water Watch, the counties of Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux have around 900 factory farms that produce around 23.6 billion pounds of animal waste a year.

With a warming climate increasing the risk and intensity of flooding events, residents in these counties and nearby areas will likely be put at increased risk of water contamination in the coming years.

What can be done about flooding contamination risks?

Starbuck's call for Iowa Governor Reynolds to do more to keep the state's agricultural pollution in check is a good place to start. Meanwhile, increased efforts to ensure clean waters in the area to support households, businesses, and animal populations are essential.

While weather can't exactly be controlled, we can have an influence on it. Cutting pollution will slow the release of planet-warming gases that remain in the atmosphere and act like a blanket around the Earth, trapping heat that exacerbates extreme weather like flooding.

While small lifestyle changes might not seem like much, responsible practices soon add up, especially if you can convince friends and family to be more aware of their polluting impact, too.

Utilizing renewable energy sources, for example, can reduce reliance on an energy grid that is still heavily dependent on dirty fuel. With grants available for domestic solar panels via the Inflation Reduction Act, there has never been a better time to invest in clean power — which will also help reduce your energy bills.

Other steps like avoiding fast fashion, eating more plant-based meals, and even composting food waste can also help limit the release of harmful gases that make thermometers creep upwards.

