Zoo visitor captures frustrating video of tourists' thoughtless behavior: 'Blatant disrespect'

"They gain nothing from doing this, yet they do it anyways."

A TikTok user shared an exasperating scene from a zoo in San Diego where visitors showed little regard for the enjoyment of others.

The video, posted by Casey Jo (@caseyjosaidso), shows what happens when people don't respect other people's property.

"At the zoo surrounded by animals… somehow humans are still the worst species," the video's overlay said as the camera zooms into bamboo trees covered with graffiti.

Perhaps the most irritating aspect of the video is that the markings ignore the posted signs asking visitors not to carve on them. Bamboo is a highly invasive plant in the United States and should be avoided in home gardens at all costs. The zoo, however, takes precautions to contain the plant.

It's a frustratingly common phenomenon in national parks and other scenic areas.

Tourists visit eco-friendly destinations but don't always take an eco-friendly mindset with them. Vandalism ruins the views for everyone and wastes the time of park and zoo staff. Similarly, ignoring warning signs endangers everyone, including the animals.

It's one of the reasons the best maxim for visiting natural wonders is to "leave no trace."

Some of the responses shared the uploader's dismay, but others downplayed the severity of the act, igniting a lively debate in the comments.

"Blatant disrespect to the world that takes care of us. We really don't follow the law of reciprocity, we just take," said one viewer in response.

Another similar comment called out the lack of civility, "It's not even the fact it's carved it's that the staff is telling you not and you're doing it anyways."

"It's pointless destruction for the point of destruction. They gain nothing from doing this, yet they do it anyways," said another viewer.

